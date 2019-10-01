EPS for Huntsman (HUN) Expected At $0.63; Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Cut Firstenergy (FE) Stake

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased Firstenergy Corp (FE) stake by 4.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 60,013 shares as Firstenergy Corp (FE)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 1.34 million shares with $57.36M value, down from 1.40M last quarter. Firstenergy Corp now has $25.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 1.56 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 10/05/2018 – Tree Trimming Program Underway in The llluminating Company Service Area for 2018; 01/04/2018 – Trump Faces Test on Coal With FirstEnergy Appeal; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Incorporated Buys New 1.4% Position in FirstEnergy; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Expects Investments to Support Projected Annual Adj EPS Growth of 6% to 8% Through 2021; 29/05/2018 – Precision Drilling at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY FILES DEACTIVATION NOTICES FOR THREE NUCLEAR PLANTS; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.61-EPS $3.91; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Raising Stakes in Plea for Bailout of Nuclear, Coal; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Firstenergy Solutions’ Probability Of Default Rating To D-PD Following Bankruptcy Filing; Will Withdraw Ratings; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – PLANTS TO CONTINUE NORMAL OPERATIONS IN INTERIM

Analysts expect Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report $0.63 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. HUN’s profit would be $144.57M giving it 8.98 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Huntsman Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 500,706 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity. STRYKER DAVID M also bought $19,615 worth of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Huntsman (NYSE:HUN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Huntsman has $3100 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.33’s average target is 29.61% above currents $22.63 stock price. Huntsman had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) rating on Monday, April 15. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $30 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Goldman Sachs.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, makes and sells differentiated organic and inorganic chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.19 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, propylene oxide, polyols, propylene glycol, thermoplastic polyurethane, aniline, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold Huntsman Corporation shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory holds 0% or 33 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Raymond James Associates stated it has 1.25M shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P accumulated 18,936 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.12% or 434,185 shares. Ftb Advsr has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 3,300 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). M&T Bancorp Corp has 12,902 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 19,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Sir Cap Mngmt L P stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Natixis Advsr L P reported 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Franklin Resources reported 0% stake. Bokf Na owns 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 12,206 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Gained 45% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Twst.com published: “Huntsman Corporation: Huntsman to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 25, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Huntsman Opens New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.06% or 492,864 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 4.11 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 125,472 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 0.3% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co accumulated 196,671 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dupont Management Corporation reported 216,050 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 230 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.11 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 1,550 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Contravisory Inv Management reported 122 shares. 5,779 were reported by State Bank Of Hawaii. Argi Investment Ser Limited Co has invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Swiss Bankshares invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).