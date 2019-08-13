EPS for Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) Expected At $0.06; STEP ENERGY SVCS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CA (SNVVF) Shorts Down By 3.23%

Analysts expect Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 14.HDSN’s profit would be $2.56 million giving it 1.96 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s analysts see -166.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 14.70% or $0.081 during the last trading session, reaching $0.47. About 829,692 shares traded or 31.03% up from the average. Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has declined 64.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HDSN News: 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Reports Record Revenues of $140.4 Million for Full Year 2017; Full Year EPS of $0.26 Per Diluted Share; Non; 19/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIESS; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $250M; 19/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies Files to Sell up to $50M of Mixed Securities; 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/03/2018 – Hudson Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 07/03/2018 – HUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC HDSN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.27 TO $0.30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDSN); 09/05/2018 – Hudson Technologies 1Q Rev $42.4M; 25/04/2018 – Hudson Technologies to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

STEP ENERGY SVCS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had a decrease of 3.23% in short interest. SNVVF’s SI was 927,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.23% from 958,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 9275 days are for STEP ENERGY SVCS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:SNVVF)’s short sellers to cover SNVVF’s short positions. It closed at $1.1956 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.02 million. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Hudson Technologies Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 3.07% less from 26.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Llc invested 0% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). 91 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 7,188 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt accumulated 780,540 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 2.35 million shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested in 1.87 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 17 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 12,000 shares. Northern Trust invested in 97,980 shares or 0% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Dubuque Bancorp & Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Granahan Inv Ma stated it has 0.14% in Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN). Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 638,602 shares. Jane Street Limited Company owns 18,242 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested in 0% or 92,861 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hudson Technologies has $1.5 highest and $0.6000 lowest target. $1.05’s average target is 123.40% above currents $0.47 stock price. Hudson Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral” on Monday, August 12. The stock of Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, June 19.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service firm that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $75.15 million. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays. It has a 2.8 P/E ratio. The firm also provides STEP-PLEX diverting agents that are used as temporary blocking agents; chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing activities and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions.