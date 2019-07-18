EPS for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) Expected At $0.49; Commercial Metals Co (CMC)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Commercial Metals Co (CMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 99 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 80 sold and reduced stock positions in Commercial Metals Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 103.53 million shares, up from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Commercial Metals Co in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 46 Increased: 69 New Position: 30.

Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.52% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. HPP’s profit would be $75.65M giving it 17.64 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.49 EPS previously, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 161,958 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has declined 0.23% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 155.86 million shares or 0.32% less from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 94,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 6,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Victory Capital reported 1,300 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 183,995 shares in its portfolio. Principal invested 0.15% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Profund Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Twin Tree Management L P has 583 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) for 542,256 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 32,424 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated, Australia-based fund reported 531,291 shares. The Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.38% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Tower Research Capital (Trc) holds 0.02% or 10,685 shares. Mariner Limited Co invested in 0% or 6,448 shares.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate firm focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in select West Coast markets. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create additional value. It has a 576.17 P/E ratio. Founded in 2006 as Hudson Capital, the Company went public in 2010, electing to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Among 2 analysts covering Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hudson Pacific Properties had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) earned “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 45.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CMC’s profit will be $87.27M for 6.12 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Commercial Metals Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.45% EPS growth.

