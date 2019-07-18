EPS for Hudson Ltd. (HUD) Expected At $0.22; Flowserve Has 0.86 Sentiment

Flowserve Corp (FLS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 126 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 146 sold and reduced their holdings in Flowserve Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 126.65 million shares, down from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Flowserve Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 115 Increased: 84 New Position: 42.

Analysts expect Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. HUD’s profit would be $20.32M giving it 15.67 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Hudson Ltd.’s analysts see 175.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 41,640 shares traded. Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) has declined 10.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HUD News: 14/03/2018 – Airport Retailer Hudson And FAO Schwarz To Open Toy And Candy Stores At U.S. Airports — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Hudson Group Announces the Filing of its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 14/03/2018 – Hudson Group and FAO Schwarz Sign Exclusive Agreement to Open Toy and Candy Stores in Airports Across the United States; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON LTD HUD.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 07/03/2018 Hudson Group Awarded 10-Year Contract Extension at Pittsburgh International Airport; 18/04/2018 – Hudson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC REPORTS 14.24 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HUDSON LTD AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Hudson Ltd., Exits SBA Comms; 16/05/2018 – Hudson Group Introduces New Moshi Retail Store at Los Angeles International Airport Terminal 4; 07/03/2018 – HUDSON GROUP – ANNOUNCED SUCCESSFUL 10-YEAR EXTENSION OF CONCESSIONS CONTRACT WITH PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. holds 7.92% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation for 16.02 million shares. Golub Group Llc owns 1.15 million shares or 4.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3.12% invested in the company for 1.69 million shares. The New York-based John G Ullman & Associates Inc has invested 1.93% in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 66,035 shares.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 136.36% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLS’s profit will be $68.20 million for 24.90 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.83% EPS growth.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.79 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineered Product Division , Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). It has a 42.11 P/E ratio. The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as makes gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a duty-paid and duty-free travel retail company. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands. It has a 44.92 P/E ratio. The firm offers products in the categories of books, magazines, snacks, confectionaries, travel accessories, electronics, health, beauty accessories, souvenirs, apparels, gifts, watches, jewelries, accessories, leathers, and baggage products through its duty-paid operations; and perfumes and cosmetics, wines and spirits, confectionaries, watches, jewelries, accessories, leather products, baggage products, and tobacco through duty-free retail operations.