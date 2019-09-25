EPS for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Expected At $-0.02; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) to report $-0.02 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 118.18% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 563,724 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Halfords Group PLC (LON:HFD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Halfords Group PLC has GBX 260 highest and GBX 200 lowest target. GBX 245’s average target is 40.24% above currents GBX 174.7 stock price. Halfords Group PLC had 11 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HFD in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Neutral” rating. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, May 13 report. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 28 report. See Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) latest ratings:

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products. The company has market cap of 347.86 million GBP. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Car Servicing. It has a 8.32 P/E ratio. The firm offers car parts, cycling products, technology products, kids products, and camping and leisure equipment; and car service, repair, and MOTs to retail and fleet customers.

The stock decreased 0.17% or GBX 0.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 174.7. About 263,583 shares traded. Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, United States.