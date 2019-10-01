EPS for Hubbell (HUBB) Expected At $2.29; Uranium Energy (UEC) Has 1.32 Sentiment

Analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to report $2.29 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 3.15% from last quarter’s $2.22 EPS. HUBB’s profit would be $124.59M giving it 14.34 P/E if the $2.29 EPS is correct. After having $2.31 EPS previously, Hubbell Incorporated’s analysts see -0.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 345,118 shares traded or 30.35% up from the average. Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has risen 8.29% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBB News: 24/04/2018 – Hubbell Inc Sees 2018 EPS $6.10-EPS $6.50; 24/04/2018 – Hubbell Inc Expects End Markets to Grow 2% to 4% in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Hubbell at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Hubbell Lighting Secures Licensing Agreement with the University of Strathclyde High Intensity Narrow Spectrum Technology; 24/04/2018 – HUBBELL INC HUBB.N SEES 2018 SHR $6.10 TO $6.50; 24/04/2018 – HUBBELL INC HUBB.N SEES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.95 TO $7.35; 24/04/2018 – Hubbell Inc 1Q EPS $1.05; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 24/04/2018 – Hubbell Inc 1Q Adj EPS $1.39

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.11, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 33 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 25 sold and decreased positions in Uranium Energy Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 48.39 million shares, up from 47.48 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Uranium Energy Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 22 Increased: 24 New Position: 9.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.15 billion. It operates through two divisions, Electrical and Power. It has a 19.49 P/E ratio. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Among 3 analysts covering Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hubbell Inc has $16000 highest and $13000 lowest target. $143.33’s average target is 9.08% above currents $131.4 stock price. Hubbell Inc had 4 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. The company has market cap of $176.71 million. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005.

1492 Capital Management Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. for 336,936 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 867,177 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Edge Capital Lp has 0.16% invested in the company for 1.42 million shares. The Oklahoma-based Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, a California-based fund reported 800,000 shares.

Analysts await Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Uranium Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.