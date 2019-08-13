EPS for Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Expected At $0.24; Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Analysts expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 41.18% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. HTHT’s profit would be $70.44 million giving it 32.31 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Huazhu Group Limited’s analysts see 380.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 729,865 shares traded. Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has declined 18.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HTHT News: 13/03/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR RMB 0.78; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING 1Q REV. $333.4M, EST. $315.8M; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 61C, EST. 57C; 15/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD HTHT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $190 FROM $168; 13/03/2018 – China Lodging 4Q Net $35.3M; 20/04/2018 – China Lodging Group, Limited Announces ADS Ratio Change; 13/03/2018 – CHINA LODGING COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING SEES 2Q REV. +24% TO +26%; 14/05/2018 – China Lodging 1Q EPS 7c; 13/03/2018 CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD HTHT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 16 TO 19 PCT

Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 118 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 96 cut down and sold positions in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 127.02 million shares, up from 126.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Vishay Intertechnology Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 76 Increased: 70 New Position: 48.

More notable recent Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VAC vs. HTHT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HTHT Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: NUS, YTRA, EBIX, HTHT, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HTHT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GXC, ATHM, HTHT, MOMO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.10 billion. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers. It has a 44.25 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, the firm had 624 leased and owned hotels, 2,471 manachised hotels, and 174 franchised hotels in operation; and 15 leased and owned hotels, and 427 manachised and franchised hotels under development.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 562,175 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 13/04/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY TO REPORT 1Q 2018 FINL ON TUESDAY, MAY 8; 21/03/2018 – Next-Generation Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Quarterly Dividend By 26%; 05/03/2018 Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest MOSFET, IC, Passive Component, and Diode Technologies at APEC 2018; 04/04/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Conductive and Hybrid Conductive Aluminum Polymer Capacitors Save PCB Space and Lower Costs; 21/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology High Speed PIN Photodiode Offers Enhanced Sensitivity for Visible Light, Enables Slim Sensor Designs for Wearables; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Qtrly Div by 26%; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor Controls

More notable recent Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VSH) 18% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vishay Intertechnology 60 V MOSFET Increases Efficiency and Power Density With RDS(ON) of 4 mÎ© in 3.3 mm² Footprint – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vishay Intertechnology Announces Global Cost Reduction and Management Rejuvenation Programs – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vishay Intertechnology MLCCs Now Available With Reduced Lead Times – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Its Smallest Automotive Grade IHLP® Inductors for Under the Hood Applications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. It has a 7.72 P/E ratio. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 4.66% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for 600,296 shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 106,100 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.56% invested in the company for 649,082 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 1% in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 338,740 shares.