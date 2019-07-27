EPS for Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT) Expected At $0.24; Southern Co Has 1.29 Sentiment

Southern Co (SO) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 410 funds increased and started new positions, while 318 cut down and sold stakes in Southern Co. The funds in our database now have: 572.43 million shares, up from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Southern Co in top ten positions increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 272 Increased: 306 New Position: 104.

Analysts expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 41.18% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. HTHT’s profit would be $70.44M giving it 35.23 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Huazhu Group Limited’s analysts see 380.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 623,334 shares traded. Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has declined 4.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.21% the S&P500. Some Historical HTHT News: 11/04/2018 – Brightwire: Huazhu Hotels bans franchisees from privately offering rooms to Chinese online travel agents; 22/05/2018 – AccorHotels to decide on Huazhu board seat after Huazhu buys stake in company; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING SEES 2Q REV. +24% TO +26%; 21/05/2018 – China Lodging Group, Limited Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD – REVISES UPWARD FULL YEAR NET REVENUES GROWTH ESTIMATE RANGES FROM 16%-19% TO 18%-22%; 14/05/2018 – China Lodging 1Q Rev $333.4M; 15/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD HTHT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $190 FROM $168; 13/03/2018 – China Lodging 4Q Net 48c/ADS; 14/05/2018 – CHINA LODGING GROUP LTD – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 1.75; 13/03/2018 – China Lodging 4Q Rev $340.4M

More notable recent Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HTHT Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HTHT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Huazhu Group, Limited (HTHT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VAC vs. HTHT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: NUS, YTRA, EBIX, HTHT, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $9.93 billion. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers. It has a 48.25 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, the firm had 624 leased and owned hotels, 2,471 manachised hotels, and 174 franchised hotels in operation; and 15 leased and owned hotels, and 427 manachised and franchised hotels under development.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $57.99 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 17.08 P/E ratio. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 2.28M shares traded. The Southern Company (SO) has risen 20.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 3.67% of its portfolio in The Southern Company for 20,009 shares. Financial Advantage Inc. owns 91,212 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 3.34% invested in the company for 587,450 shares. The Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Co Va has invested 3.3% in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc., a North Carolina-based fund reported 50,062 shares.