EPS for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Expected At $1.15; SL Green Realty (SLG) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Analysts expect HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to report $1.15 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $1.05 EPS. HSBC’s profit would be $4.69B giving it 8.83 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.08 EPS previously, HSBC Holdings plc’s analysts see 6.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 1.24 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 16/05/2018 – WERELDHAVE NV WEHA.AS : HSBC CUTS TO REDUCE FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1500P FROM 1450P; RATING HOLD; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Damac hires Barclays, HSBC for possible sukuk sale – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Maritz Motivation Solutions and HSBC Innovate with Artificial Intelligence in the Loyalty Sector; 18/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 26/03/2018 – Schroder Multi-Cap Value Adds RELX, Exits HSBC, Cuts Next; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 04/05/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2665P FROM 2640P; 11/04/2018 – Inflation Based on Expectations, Not Fluctuations: HSBC’s Logan (Video)

SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 129 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 144 sold and trimmed stakes in SL Green Realty Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 78.55 million shares, down from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding SL Green Realty Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 118 Increased: 91 New Position: 38.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $81.07. About 455,228 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $6.68 billion. The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It has a 29.43 P/E ratio. It also provides tenant services to its clients.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 2.47% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. for 1.07 million shares. Presima Inc. owns 149,300 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Long Pond Capital Lp has 1.71% invested in the company for 546,211 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 1.19% in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 16,940 shares.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) 4.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NICE Ltd. (NICE) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does SL Green Realty Corp.’s (NYSE:SLG) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.57 million for 11.72 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.