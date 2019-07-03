EPS for Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) Expected At $-0.69; National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)’s Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) to report $-0.69 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.99% from last quarter’s $-0.67 EPS. After having $-0.97 EPS previously, Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.’s analysts see -28.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.11. About 70,637 shares traded. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) has declined 54.37% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.80% the S&P500. Some Historical HOS News: 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.2% Position in Hornbeck Offshore; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.04, EST. LOSS/SHR 69C; 21/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE CLOSED ON $36.6M PURCHASE FROM ARIES MARINE; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $41.6M, EST. $50.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOS); 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 19/04/2018 SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 8.94 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Hornbeck Offshore 1Q Loss/Shr $1.04

National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 125 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 125 reduced and sold their stock positions in National Fuel Gas Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 61.38 million shares, down from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding National Fuel Gas Co in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 104 Increased: 79 New Position: 46.

The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 1.46M shares traded or 160.77% up from the average. National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) has risen 10.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National Fuel Announces Executive Management Changes NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 06/13/2019: NFG,WPX,LTBR – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income, Target, FedEx expected to boost dividends next week – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $564,928 activity.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company has market cap of $4.70 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. It has a 15.88 P/E ratio. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Private Capital Management Llc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company for 258,678 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Llc owns 5.83 million shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advisors Llc has 2.11% invested in the company for 230,800 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.84% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3.35 million shares.

Analysts await National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. NFG’s profit will be $61.95 million for 18.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by National Fuel Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:HOS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 97% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hornbeck Offshore: Expectations For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hornbeck Offshore: Thoughts On Recent Developments – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hornbeck Offshore – Management Still Not Ready To Give In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 20.80 million shares or 11.64% less from 23.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 30,595 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Lpl Financial Limited holds 0% or 14,565 shares in its portfolio. Cyrus Prtn Lp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) for 3.70M shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has invested 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). Lionstone Mngmt Ltd owns 180,000 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 48,507 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 128,719 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 144,331 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation holds 49,768 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advisors reported 10,411 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Company has 204,926 shares. Caspian Cap L P stated it has 1.95% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS). California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 135,827 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS).

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. The company has market cap of $40.60 million. It operates offshore supply vessels , multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore gas and oil exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally.