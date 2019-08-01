EPS for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Expected At $0.38; Maple Capital Management Has Cut By $5.04 Million Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report $0.38 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 20.83% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. HZNP’s profit would be $70.26 million giving it 16.38 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s analysts see 26.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 1.31 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA ESTABLISHING NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE IN 2Q; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 51.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 7,095 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)’s stock rose 15.54%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 6,703 shares with $4.76M value, down from 13,798 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $22.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $9.72 during the last trading session, reaching $795.53. About 503,243 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 30/04/2018 – Chipotle Partners With DoorDash For Delivery Nationwide — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $325; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Chipotle Stock: Next Stop, $1,000? – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s (NYSE:CMG) 14% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Back from the Dead, Chipotle Could Go to $1,000 a Share, Says Goldman Sachs – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chipotle Shares Hit New All-Time Highs: The Street Debates What’s Next – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. On Thursday, June 27 Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $58.09M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 80,000 shares. Shares for $4.34 million were sold by Hartung Jack.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 64.16 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Thursday, March 21. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $770 target. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Friday, June 21. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation has “Sell” rating and $580 target. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, February 7. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 7 with “Underperform”. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Management Inc holds 0.1% or 778 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication Ltd holds 2,250 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Llc owns 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,225 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability accumulated 1.46 million shares. Moreover, Ltd has 0.71% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 17,801 shares. Nine Masts Limited reported 1,289 shares. Victory Mngmt owns 5,033 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cap Intll Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 830 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 15,176 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gagnon Ltd Liability Com owns 2,825 shares. Veritable Lp has 747 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 43 shares. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.2% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 5,634 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.15% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Horizon prices $600M senior notes – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Reports Submission of Teprotumumab Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for Treatment of Active Thyroid Eye Disease – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity. On Tuesday, February 5 CURTIS GEOFFREY M. sold $204,559 worth of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 8,835 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Horizon Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HZNP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Horizon Pharma Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of HZNP in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. JMP Securities maintained Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing medicines for the treatment of orphan diseases, arthritis, pain, and inflammation and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.60 billion. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; RAVICTI and BUPHENYL/AMMONAPS to treat urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis; QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients; and KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout. It has a 103.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also include RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and multiple other indications; DUEXIS to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; and VIMOVO for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis.