EPS for HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) Expected At $0.30; Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 66 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 71 cut down and sold stakes in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 19.49 million shares, down from 19.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Asbury Automotive Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 53 Increased: 46 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report $0.30 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. HMST’s profit would be $7.32M giving it 22.95 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, HomeStreet, Inc.’s analysts see 130.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 12,616 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 14/05/2018 – HomeStreet Comments on ISS Report and Urges Shareholders to Vote on the White Card for All the Company’s Nominees; 14/03/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL WRITES TO HOMESTREET INC REQUESTING INSPECTION OF CERTAIN RECORDS OF COMPANY – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – COURT AFFIRMED HOMESTREET’S POSITION THAT BLUE LION “FAILED TO COMPLY WITH COMPANY’S ADVANCE NOTICE BYLAW”; 12/04/2018 – HOMESTREET FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY, URGES VOTE FOR ITS NOMINEES; 30/05/2018 – HomeStreet Appoints Sandra Cavanaugh to Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – HOMESTREET THREATENS TO REJECT ALL VOTES ON BLUE PROXY CARD; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet Recommends Holders Vote White Proxy Card to ‘Ensure Their Votes Be Counted’; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Responds to Blue Lion Press Release; 02/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – NO VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF BLUE LION’S NOMINEES OR PROPOSALS WILL BE TABULATED AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 24/05/2018 – HOMESTREET PRELIM VOTE SHOWS ALL 3 DIRECTOR NOMINEES REELECTED

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.38 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $46.05 million for 10.64 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $101.29. About 18,186 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) has risen 30.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUE $857.1 MLN VS $832.5 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – MAY TAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS, INCLUDING PROPOSING NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE’S BOARD, SOLICITING PROXIES; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS CONCERNED ABOUT GOVERNANCE OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE DUE TO SCOTT THOMPSON’S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of Asbury Park; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS $1.93; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Big U.S. auto dealers have significant import exposure; 06/03/2018 New Jersey Drug Treatment Centers Directory Expansion Continues With Asbury Park

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for 1.90 million shares. Origin Asset Management Llp owns 54,360 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eminence Capital Lp has 0.35% invested in the company for 314,537 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.42 million shares.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 10.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold HomeStreet, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 3.66% less from 19.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) or 34,700 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Aqr Mgmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,051 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 21,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 0% or 22,261 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 969 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs holds 0% or 814 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 9,236 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 41,833 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Inc has 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 101,358 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 156,640 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 153,918 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 18,497 were accumulated by Ajo Ltd Partnership. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $671.90 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 38.36 P/E ratio. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $290,070 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $56,740 was made by Ruh Mark R on Friday, May 10. 5,000 shares were bought by Cavanaugh Sandra A, worth $143,350. VAN AMEN DARRELL also bought $61,500 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares. 1,000 shares were bought by EVANS GODFREY B, worth $28,480 on Thursday, July 25.

