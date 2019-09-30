EPS for Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Expected At $0.77; Keane Group (FRAC) Sellers Increased By 3.13% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report $0.77 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 13.48% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. HBCP’s profit would be $7.24M giving it 12.69 P/E if the $0.77 EPS is correct. After having $0.71 EPS previously, Home Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 8.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 4,590 shares traded. Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has declined 18.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 20/04/2018 – DJ Home Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBCP); 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q EPS 81c; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Announces Board Member Kathy Bobbs, Died Unexpectedly on April 21; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) had an increase of 3.13% in short interest. FRAC’s SI was 3.31M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.13% from 3.21M shares previously. With 1.00 million avg volume, 3 days are for Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC)’s short sellers to cover FRAC’s short positions. The SI to Keane Group Inc’s float is 7.66%. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 1.90 million shares traded or 11.47% up from the average. Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) has declined 53.75% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FRAC News: 02/05/2018 – Keane Group 1Q Rev $513M; 04/05/2018 – Keane Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – FRAC 1Q LOSS/SHR 7.0C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. EPS 22.4C; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 16/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC – JAMES STEWART, CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF KEANE, WILL REMAIN AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Soccer-Keane says Everton keeper Pickford can become world class; 06/05/2018 – Keane Group Conference Call Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7; 29/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP – ENTERED INTO NEW SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $350 MLN TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Keane Group at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $640.59 million. The Company’s principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. It has a 67.03 P/E ratio. The firm also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services.

More notable recent Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Keane Group, Inc. (FRAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.