EPS for Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Expected At $0.61; Marcus Has 1.62 Sentiment

Marcus Corp (MCS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 105 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 65 reduced and sold stock positions in Marcus Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 19.44 million shares, up from 17.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Marcus Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 44 Increased: 77 New Position: 28.

Analysts expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report $0.61 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.17% from last quarter's $0.58 EPS. HOLX's profit would be $163.51M giving it 19.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, Hologic, Inc.'s analysts see 5.17% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 282,401 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 17.21% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold Hologic, Inc. shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.75 billion. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in The Marcus Corporation for 95,672 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 361,812 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.4% invested in the company for 249,281 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.37% in the stock. Savant Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 49,245 shares.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. As of December 29, 2016, the firm operated approximately 68 movie theatres with 885 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; and owned or managed approximately 4,992 hotel and resort rooms. It has a 21.24 P/E ratio. It also operates a family entertainment center in under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of RonnieÂ’s Plaza.

