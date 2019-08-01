EPS for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Expected At $0.56; Brave Warrior Advisors Has Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Analysts expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 14 after the close.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. HOLI’s profit would be $33.78M giving it 7.74 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s analysts see 21.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 48,203 shares traded. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech Backs 2018 Rev $500M-$530M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 6.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc acquired 133,761 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 2.07 million shares with $209.40M value, up from 1.93M last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $371.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.27. About 3.90 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. money markets have ‘minimal’ Italy exposure -J.P. Morgan Securities; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 05/03/2018 JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 2 (Table); 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Icvc – JPM UK Higher Inc Buys Into Mortgage Advice; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services stated it has 8,421 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Intl has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ami Invest Management Incorporated stated it has 66,138 shares or 3.53% of all its holdings. Private Mngmt Gru reported 2.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 112,572 are owned by Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co. Sfe Counsel has 33,274 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. The New York-based Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fincl Mgmt Professionals Inc reported 2,386 shares. Hennessy Inc owns 114,150 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt reported 46,329 shares stake. Steinberg Asset holds 0.35% or 21,103 shares. East Coast Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,175 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York holds 2.31% or 125,480 shares. 102,448 were reported by Choate Inv Advisors. Da Davidson And accumulated 293,582 shares.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People??s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It has a 8.32 P/E ratio. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands.