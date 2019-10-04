EPS for HollyFrontier (HFC) Expected At $1.36; Revlon New (REV) Shorts Increased By 0.47%

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report $1.36 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.62 EPS change or 31.31% from last quarter’s $1.98 EPS. HFC’s profit would be $223.83 million giving it 9.80 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $2.18 EPS previously, HollyFrontier Corporation’s analysts see -37.61% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.33. About 31,290 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Does Not Anticipate Any Material Impact to Its 1Q Consolidated Crude Throughput Guidance; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

Revlon Inc New (NYSE:REV) Some Historical REV News: 10/05/2018 – Revlon 1Q Loss $90.3M; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Losses Hit $183.2 Million in 2017; 15/03/2018 – REVLON INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.46; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES REVLON CONSUMER PRODUCTS CORP. OUTLOOK TO 'NEGATIVE' FROM 'STABLE'; RATING 'CCC+'; 08/03/2018 – Revlon to Reschedule Earnings Call to March 15th; 15/03/2018 – Revlon Reports Wider Net Loss, Beats on Revenue; 15/05/2018 – RBC Private Counsel (Usa) Buys New 8.6% Position in Revlon; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Names Debra Perelman President And Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 AMERICAS DISTRESSED WATCH: IHeart, Remington, Hovnanian, Revlon; 23/05/2018 – REVLON NAMES DEBRA PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CEO

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.15 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by PERELMAN RONALD O, worth $1.17M on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Revlon Looks Fairly Valued After Its Recent Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Weekends: GameStop Insiders Finally Step Up To Buy Shares – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Beyond Meat and Conagra Brands in consumer gainers; Revlon and Nautilus among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “REV Group appoints former Harley-Davidson executive as ambulance group president – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.78 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and HEP. It has a 9.94 P/E ratio. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 110% – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Holly Energy Partners and Plains All American Announce Cushing Connect Joint Venture – Business Wire” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Conagra Brands, HollyFrontier and Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity. MYERS FRANKLIN also bought $124,300 worth of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) on Monday, August 5.

Among 4 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HollyFrontier has $53 highest and $45 lowest target. $49.75’s average target is -6.71% below currents $53.33 stock price. HollyFrontier had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) rating on Tuesday, September 10. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $5000 target. Goldman Sachs downgraded HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo.