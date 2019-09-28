EPS for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Expected At $0.45; ZURVITA HOLDINGS (ZRVT) Shorts Down By 62.24%

Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.65% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. HEP’s profit would be $47.45M giving it 13.99 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, Holly Energy Partners, L.P.’s analysts see 4.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 225,292 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declined 5.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical HEP News: 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 27/04/2018 – NATHAN MILLER – URGE DESTINATION MATERNITY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” ELECTION OF HOLLY ALDEN, CHRISTOPHER MORGAN TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Holly Energy Partners 1Q Rev $128.9M; 23/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 23, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell on the Armenian Genocide anniversary; 19/03/2018 – BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS LTD BHEL.NS – COMMISSIONS FIRST UNIT OF KISHANGANGA HEP IN JAMMU & KASHMIR; 09/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 9, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell adjourns California Senate in memory of Angeleno Robert “Bob” Manley; 12/04/2018 – ALTRON SEES FY HEPS 132C–146C VS 72.2C Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: April 19, 2018: Sen. Holly J. Mitchell Adjourns in Memory of Nancy McFadden; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C

ZURVITA HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:ZRVT) had a decrease of 62.24% in short interest. ZRVT’s SI was 3,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 62.24% from 9,800 shares previously. With 8,600 avg volume, 0 days are for ZURVITA HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:ZRVT)’s short sellers to cover ZRVT’s short positions. It closed at $0.1999 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing activities of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. It has a 14.02 P/E ratio. The firm operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Holly Energy Partners, L.P. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 30.59 million shares or 1.39% less from 31.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 5,032 shares. Kings Point Capital accumulated 2,000 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp, Ohio-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Next Gp accumulated 1,500 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1,065 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 21,694 shares. Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 5,096 shares. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 33,038 shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) for 10,450 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 71,679 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 118,580 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated holds 4.00M shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. 1,576 were reported by Synovus Fincl. Monetary Management Inc owns 8,600 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd stated it has 8,632 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Holly Energy Partners Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alerian Index Series September 2019 Index Review – PRNewswire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Zurvita Holdings, Inc. markets health and wellness products in the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the Dominican Republic. The company has market cap of $2.34 million. The Company’s principal products comprise Zeal Wellness, an antioxidants and vitamins nutritional product in wild berry and bold grape flavors; Zeal Advanced Formula Protein Shakes, a source of dietary fiber in chocolate delight and vanilla crÃ¨me flavors; Zeal cleanse, a herbal and probiotic cleanse; and Zeal burn, a thermogenic fat burner. It has a 0.27 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through its network of independent sales consultants.