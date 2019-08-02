EPS for Histogenics (HSGX) Expected At $-0.01; Basswood Capital Management Has Decreased Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake

Analysts expect Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 96.00% from last quarter’s $-0.25 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Histogenics Corporation’s analysts see -83.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.0036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1836. About 2.73 million shares traded. Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) has declined 92.07% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HSGX News: 15/03/2018 – HISTOGENICS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.26; 15/03/2018 – Histogenics 4Q Rev $0.00; 15/03/2018 HISTOGENICS CORP – EXPECTS TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES OF BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Histogenics 1Q Loss $14.4M; 10/05/2018 – Histogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 52c; 18/04/2018 – Histogenics Corporation Announces the Appointment of Susan Washer to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Histogenics 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Histogenics Corp Announces the Appointment of Susan Washer to Its Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Histogenics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSGX); 31/05/2018 – Histogenics Corporation to Host Investor Day on June 19, 2018

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.37 million. The firm offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It currently has negative earnings. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CFG’s profit will be $444.17M for 9.20 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital has invested 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Utah Retirement Sys owns 88,400 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc accumulated 40,000 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 57,056 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Company Of America has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Miles Capital Incorporated stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,600 shares. Princeton Strategies Limited Liability owns 0.07% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 8,575 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 58,694 shares. Zwj Counsel Incorporated invested 1.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Oakbrook Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% stake. 196,648 are held by Proshare Advsrs Llc. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested in 21,095 shares.