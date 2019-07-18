EPS for Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Expected At $-0.03; HMS Holdings Has 1.54 Sentiment

HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 139 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 90 reduced and sold equity positions in HMS Holdings Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 80.06 million shares, up from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding HMS Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 65 Increased: 99 New Position: 40.

Analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Himax Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.98. About 1.04 million shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/03/2018 – HIMAX DECIDES TO EXERCISE OPTIONS TO FULLY BUY EMZA VISUAL; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF INVESTMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 – 31, 2018

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. It has a 42.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services also enable clients to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 143,571 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 65% to 12 Days; 27/03/2018 – REG-The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2017 is now available on www.hms.se/investors; 11/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L : VTB CAPITAL REASSIGNS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $12; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS DISCONTINUANCE OF PROCEEDINGS WAS NOT A RESULT OF ANY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, AND COMPANY WAS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO PLAINTIFFS; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 26/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SEES CAPEX IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS AT ABOUT RUB 2.5 BLN – MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – HMS NETWORKS AB HMSN.ST – TARGETS A LONG-TERM ANNUAL GROWTH OF 20 % PER ANNUM AND AN OPERATING MARGIN OF MORE THAN 20; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN COAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF COMPANIES S.A; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Applications

American Capital Management Inc holds 3.04% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. for 2.22 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 898,265 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has 1.99% invested in the company for 2.12 million shares. The Oregon-based Tygh Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.81% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 133,142 shares.

Analysts await HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. HMSY’s profit will be $20.03M for 36.67 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by HMS Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.78% EPS growth.

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies to consumer electronics worldwide. The company has market cap of $512.99 million. The firm operates through Driver IC and Non-Driver Products divisions. It has a 70.95 P/E ratio. It offers display driver integrated circuits and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.