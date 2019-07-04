EPS for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Expected At $1.02; MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to report $1.02 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 45.71% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. HLT’s profit would be $296.89M giving it 24.67 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 27.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $100.64. About 1.14 million shares traded. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has risen 12.87% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HLT News: 09/04/2018 – Banyan Investment Group Adds Two Hilton Family Hotels to Growing Portfolio; 05/04/2018 – HNA’s Stake in Hilton Hotel Chain Is Valued at $6.3 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Redefines Sustainable Travel; 14/04/2018 – Golf-Poulter grabs one-stroke lead at Hilton Head; 24/04/2018 – Hilton Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Iconic Santa Barbara Resort to Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – Hilton Malaysia Announces its Largest Campaign with Exclusive Room Rates for its April Sale; 19/04/2018 – Hilton Software Achieves AS9100 Rev D Certification; 12/03/2018 – All Suites Brands by Hilton Enter 2018 with 900 Hotels After Record Year; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone to Check Out of Hilton Investment–Update; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Among 3 analysts covering MEG Energy (TSE:MEG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MEG Energy had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by GMP Securities. See MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $5.75 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 2.45 million shares traded. MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

MEG Energy Corp. develops and produces in situ oil sands in Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam assisted gravity drainage extraction methods. It currently has negative earnings. It owns a 100% working interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases located in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, as well as the Christina Lake project in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta.

More notable recent MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) news were published by: Theglobeandmail.com which released: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” on January 18, 2019, also Nytimes.com with their article: “What Could Kill Booming U.S. Economy? â€˜Socialists,â€™ White House Warns – The New York Times” published on October 23, 2018, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Here are the best and worst performing stocks on the TSX so far this year – Financial Post” on June 25, 2018. More interesting news about MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) were released by: Theglobeandmail.com and their article: “Thursday’s TSX breakouts: A resilient stock during a market washout – The Globe and Mail” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Alberta oil sands train headed for US in November – MINING.com” with publication date: October 03, 2013.

Among 5 analysts covering Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) rating on Monday, May 6. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $10500 target. Argus Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) rating on Thursday, March 14. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $96 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Citigroup. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 24.