EPS for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Expected At $0.86; Broadway Financial (BYFC) Sentiment Is 3

Analysts expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report $0.86 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.15% from last quarter’s $0.87 EPS. HIW’s profit would be $89.18 million giving it 12.50 P/E if the $0.86 EPS is correct. After having $0.72 EPS previously, Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 19.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 200,289 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 3.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%

Broadway Financial Corp (BYFC) investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 3 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 1 reduced and sold their equity positions in Broadway Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 2.56 million shares, up from 2.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Broadway Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.46 billion. The trust engages in leasing, management, development, construction, and other customer-related services for its properties and for third parties. It has a 30.89 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of United States.

Among 2 analysts covering Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Highwoods Properties had 6 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Capital One upgraded Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) on Tuesday, January 22 to “Overweight” rating. SunTrust maintained Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 3.87% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 9,353 shares traded. Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) has declined 36.41% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BYFC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Broadway Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYFC); 30/04/2018 – Broadway Financial 1Q EPS 0c

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. The company has market cap of $43.21 million. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. It has a 37.44 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans.

