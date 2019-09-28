EPS for Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR) Expected At $-0.05; ZUR ROSE GROUP AG SWITZERLAND (ZRSEF) SI Decreased By 0.16%

ZUR ROSE GROUP AG SWITZERLAND (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had a decrease of 0.16% in short interest. ZRSEF’s SI was 128,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.16% from 128,800 shares previously. It closed at $90.11 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) to report $-0.05 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 113.89% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Hi-Crush Inc.’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.95% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.73. About 366,737 shares traded. Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) has declined 86.16% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.16% the S&P500.

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company has market cap of $174.20 million. The firm offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It currently has negative earnings. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

Zur Rose Group AG, an online pharmacy company, wholesales products to medical practitioners under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany and Austria. The company has market cap of $774.13 million. The firm also develops medicines management services to enhance the medication process; and provides networking systems in the Swiss healthcare market. It currently has negative earnings. As of November 5, 2018, it operated three shop-in-shop pharmacies in Bern, Basel, and Limmatplatz, Switzerland.