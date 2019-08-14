EPS for HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Expected At $-0.04; Springbok Capital Management Trimmed Lauder Estee Cos (Call) (EL) Stake

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (Call) (EL) stake by 64.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 8,600 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (Call) (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 4,700 shares with $778,000 value, down from 13,300 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc (Call) now has $63.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $176.63. About 233,271 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

Analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report $-0.04 EPS on September, 12.After having $-0.03 EPS previously, HEXO Corp.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 485,953 shares traded. HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has risen 34.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.51% the S&P500.

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 36,399 shares to 50,000 valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Lennar Corp (Put) (NYSE:LEN) stake by 121,164 shares and now owns 125,000 shares. Cvs Health Corp (Put) (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 88.32 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. The insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold 27,830 shares worth $4.65 million. Shares for $66.44M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $180 highest and $142 lowest target. $175’s average target is -0.92% below currents $176.63 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight”. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Monday, April 8. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $180 target. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ycg Ltd Liability Co holds 92,057 shares. Dnb Asset As, Norway-based fund reported 24,071 shares. Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt Com stated it has 1,585 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Lc has invested 0.24% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 16,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 7,712 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.04% or 3,886 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 4,051 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 110,586 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mu Co Ltd has invested 4.18% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 365,313 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 459,126 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd holds 2,022 shares.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc., produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It currently has negative earnings. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

