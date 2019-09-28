EPS for Hexcel (HXL) Expected At $0.89; Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund Has 0.86 Sentiment

Analysts expect Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report $0.89 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 11.25% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. HXL’s profit would be $75.72 million giving it 22.73 P/E if the $0.89 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, Hexcel Corporation’s analysts see -5.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 400,162 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NKX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 18 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 21 sold and reduced stock positions in Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 4.12 million shares, down from 4.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 11 New Position: 7.

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Under-the-Radar Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hexcel Corporation (HXL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $6.88 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. It has a 23.43 P/E ratio. The Composite Materials segment makes and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold Hexcel Corporation shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 4,948 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com holds 0% or 1,702 shares. Menta Ltd Co accumulated 0.4% or 11,545 shares. Fmr holds 25,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pdts Prtn Lc holds 0.28% or 58,512 shares in its portfolio. Torray Ltd Co owns 0.23% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 27,687 shares. Timucuan Asset Fl invested in 4.9% or 1.07 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 0.03% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 27,100 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Blackrock reported 5.34M shares. Ameritas Invest Partners invested 0.08% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. Toth Advisory Corporation reported 3,350 shares. 71,145 are owned by Mitchell Mngmt Co. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 456,710 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hexcel has $9400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $85.50’s average target is 5.67% above currents $80.91 stock price. Hexcel had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7600 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, April 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 9.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 62,572 shares traded. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) has risen 12.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.54% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund for 90,907 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 172,578 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apriem Advisors has 0.67% invested in the company for 147,003 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.23% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 249,010 shares.

More notable recent Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form SC TO-I Nuveen Mortgage Opportun Filed by: Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.