EPS for Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Expected At $0.36; Hodges Capital Management Increased Century Cmntys (CCS) Holding

Analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. HESM’s profit would be $19.67 million giving it 13.47 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Hess Midstream Partners LP’s analysts see 24.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 38,967 shares traded. Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) has declined 9.31% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HESM News: 03/04/2018 – Hess Midstream Partners LP to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 09/03/2018 Hess Midstream Partners LP Announces 2017 Schedule K-1 Availability; 25/04/2018 – Hess Midstream Partners 1Q Net $89M; 10/05/2018 – Hess Midstream Partners LP to Participate in MUFG Oil & Gas Conference; 24/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.3333 PER COMMON UNIT; 25/04/2018 – Hess Midstream Partners Sees FY Net $335M-Net $360M; 24/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33.33C/SHR FROM 32.18C; 25/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) SUBORDINATED $0.30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hess Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HESM); 25/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $119.3M

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) stake by 4.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc acquired 25,840 shares as Century Cmntys Inc (CCS)’s stock rose 9.67%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 619,492 shares with $16.47 million value, up from 593,652 last quarter. Century Cmntys Inc now has $923.81 million valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 130,904 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c

Hess Midstream Partners LP focuses on processing natural gas and fractionating natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It also intends to engage in terminaling and loading crude oil and NGLs; transporting crude oil through rail cars; and storing and terminaling propane. It has a 15.59 P/E ratio. Hess Midstream Partners GP LLC is the general partner of the company.