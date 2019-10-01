EPS for Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Expected At $0.36; FS Bancorp (FSBW) Has 2.29 Sentiment

FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) investors sentiment increased to 2.29 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.89, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 39 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 17 cut down and sold stock positions in FS Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.22 million shares, up from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding FS Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 29 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. HESM’s profit would be $19.66M giving it 13.47 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Hess Midstream Partners LP’s analysts see 24.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 19,680 shares traded. Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) has declined 9.31% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HESM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $119.3M; 24/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.3333 PER COMMON UNIT; 24/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33.33C/SHR FROM 32.18C; 25/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $157 MLN VS $130.3 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QTR; 25/04/2018 – Hess Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $157M; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &; 25/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – DISTRIBUTION REPRESENTS A 3.6% QUARTERLY INCREASE COMPARED TO PARTNERSHIP’S PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION; 25/04/2018 – Hess Midstream Partners 1Q Net $89M; 25/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in FS Bancorp, Inc. for 98,512 shares. Ejf Capital Llc owns 201,573 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.58% invested in the company for 20,995 shares. The Iowa-based Pecaut & Co. has invested 0.15% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 66,405 shares.

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to families, businesses, and industry niches in Puget Sound area communities, Washington. The company has market cap of $232.83 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 8.72 P/E ratio. It also provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include indirect home improvement and automobile-secured loans.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 5,724 shares traded. FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) has declined 20.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBW News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 27/03/2018 – FS BANCORP INC FSBW.O -DIVIDEND UP 27.3% TO $0.14 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ FS Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBW); 27/03/2018 FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty-First Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Increase; 26/04/2018 – FS Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.15

More notable recent FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FS Bancorp, Inc. Completes Merger With Anchor Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “FS Bancorp, Inc. and Anchor Bancorp Agree to Merge in a Transaction Valued at Approximately $77 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2018. More interesting news about FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The European Market for Polyurethane Foam, 2019 – Analysis on Pipe Lagging, Domestic Appliances, Transport, and Process Plant Industries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 19, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Analysts await FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 24.14% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.16 per share. FSBW’s profit will be $6.45M for 9.03 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by FS Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks for Your Income Watch List – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hess Midstream Partners declares $0.3970 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hess Midstream Partners LP: 15% Distribution Growth In 2019, No Debt, 6.7% Yield, 122% Coverage – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hess Midstream Partners declares $0.3833 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Hess Midstream Partners LP focuses on processing natural gas and fractionating natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It also intends to engage in terminaling and loading crude oil and NGLs; transporting crude oil through rail cars; and storing and terminaling propane. It has a 15.59 P/E ratio. Hess Midstream Partners GP LLC is the general partner of the company.