EPS for Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Expected At $0.36; Amp Capital Investors LTD Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding

Analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. HESM’s profit would be $19.66M giving it 14.44 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Hess Midstream Partners LP’s analysts see 24.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.46% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 29,513 shares traded. Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) has declined 9.31% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HESM News: 11/04/2018 – Hess Midstream Partners LP Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 25/04/2018 – Hess Midstream Partners Sees FY Net $335M-Net $360M; 24/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &; 25/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $119.3M; 25/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – HESS MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 33.33C/SHR FROM 32.18C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hess Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HESM); 03/04/2018 – Hess Midstream Partners LP to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 1.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 14,094 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 1.30 million shares with $142.85 million value, down from 1.32 million last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $306.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $122.46. About 220,596 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 25, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Do Procter & Gamble’s Revenues And Key Metrics Compare With Close Competitor Unilever? – Forbes” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bath Savings has 35,968 shares. Jacobs Ca holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 47,759 shares. 617,720 are owned by Waddell And Reed Finance. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 13.83M shares. Peak Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,488 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 70,000 shares. Veritas Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 385 shares stake. The California-based Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.98% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rosenbaum Jay D holds 20,256 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Strs Ohio has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wagner Bowman Mngmt owns 1.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 44,893 shares. Moreover, Old Republic Int has 2.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 727,100 shares. Middleton And Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,349 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.75% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 374,505 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.69 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 65,428 shares to 184,277 valued at $12.55M in 2019Q2. It also upped Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) stake by 14,444 shares and now owns 108,316 shares. Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -3.64% below currents $122.46 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28 to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, April 8. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24.

More notable recent Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hess Corporation to Receive Cash and Equity from Sale of Hess Infrastructure Partners LP to Hess Midstream Partners LP – Business Wire” on October 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks for Your Income Watch List – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hess Midstream Partners declares $0.3970 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hess Midstream Partners declares $0.3833 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hess Midstream expands infrastructure footprint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.