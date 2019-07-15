EPS for Heska (HSKA) Expected At $-0.07; Compass Group Diversified Holdings Has 1.21 Sentiment

Analysts expect Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 129.17% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Heska Corporation’s analysts see -170.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 97,439 shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) has declined 15.26% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HSKA News: 24/05/2018 – Heska Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Heska 1Q Rev $32.8M; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 4.5% Position in Heska; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP HSKA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $140.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Heska Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 16; 04/05/2018 – Heska 1Q EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Heska Names Jason Aroesty Executive VP, International Diagnostics; 04/05/2018 – HESKA CORP – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION FOR WHOLE HESKA BUSINESS IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Heska Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heska Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSKA)

Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 35 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 29 cut down and sold their positions in Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC. The investment managers in our database now hold: 17.92 million shares, down from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Compass Group Diversified Holdings LLC in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 21 Increased: 26 New Position: 9.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors. It has a 14.17 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America.

Analysts await Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 441.67% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. CODI’s profit will be $24.43M for 12.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Compass Diversified Holdings LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Compass Diversified Holdings Closes Sale of Clean Earth – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Compass Diversified Holdings Declares Second Quarter 2019 Distributions on Common and Series A and B Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 One-Stock Portfolios for Passive Investors – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Diversified Holdings Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Essex Financial Services Inc. holds 4.13% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC for 870,621 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc owns 252,911 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.59% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 100,471 shares.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $628.97 million. It operates through two divisions, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. It has a 144.4 P/E ratio. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps.

