EPS for Heritage-Crystal Clean, (HCCI) Expected At $0.32; Shorts at MCAN MORTGAGE COMMON SHARES CANADA (MAMTF) Lowered By 2.52%

MCAN MORTGAGE CORP COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) had a decrease of 2.52% in short interest. MAMTF’s SI was 383,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.52% from 393,500 shares previously. It closed at $11.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services to small and mid-sized clients in the manufacturing and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. The company has market cap of $604.08 million. It operates in two divisions, Environmental Services and Oil Business. It has a 45.72 P/E ratio. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck, antifreeze recycling, and field services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.38 in 2019Q1.

