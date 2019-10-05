EPS for Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Expected At $0.34; Premier Asset Managment Decreased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 4.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 2,405 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 46,815 shares with $9.58 million value, down from 49,220 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $72.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 2.99M shares traded or 31.51% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – Alastair Goldfisher: Exclusive VCJ subs: VCJ Alert: Goldman is said to spend $100 mln on VC-backed Clarity Money…; 09/03/2018 – Mike Mayo Says Goldman Has a ‘Deep Bench’ (Video); 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 01/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.4% In Apr 28 Wk; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Sells In-House Cybersecurity Software to Tech Company; 08/03/2018 – ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ERST.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42.5 EUROS FROM 41.5 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – IBNMoney_com: Goldman Sachs invests $200 million in France’s Voodoo; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs bonuses for women 40% less than men’s; 27/03/2018 – “It is because of the lack of inflation that some of these variables can appear stretched without ringing alarm bells for equity investors,” the Goldman note said

Analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report $0.34 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.68% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. HTGC’s profit would be $35.37M giving it 9.68 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Hercules Capital, Inc.’s analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 281,208 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moon Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Llp holds 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 351,193 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp invested 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Valicenti Advisory Services accumulated 7,396 shares. 49,631 are owned by Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 47,491 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has invested 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James Ser Advisors accumulated 68,250 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 3,747 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 59,255 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc stated it has 12,652 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 6,865 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont has 1,083 shares. Diversified Tru Co has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,790 shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.00 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $260 highest and $218 lowest target. $234.33’s average target is 16.70% above currents $200.8 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16.

Hercules Capital, Inc., formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc., is a business development firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm provides growth capital financing solutions for capital extension; management buy-out and corporate spin-out financing solutions; company, asset specific, or intellectual property acquisition financing; convertible, subordinated and/or mezzanine loans; domestic and international corporate expansion; vendor financing; revenue acceleration by sales and marketing development, and manufacturing expansion. It has a 10.02 P/E ratio. It provides asset financing with a focus on cash flow; accounts receivable facilities; equipment loans or leases; equipment acquisition; facilities build-out and/or expansion; working capital revolving lines of credit; inventory.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold Hercules Capital, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ser Limited accumulated 7,611 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 235,538 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James And invested in 194,045 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). California Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Aperio Gru Limited reported 48,510 shares stake. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.14% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Lord Abbett & Limited Liability holds 0% or 90,900 shares. 124,857 were reported by Invesco Limited. 22,900 are held by Eagle Global Limited Liability Corporation. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Advsr Asset holds 0.06% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 249,465 shares. Macquarie Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 133,061 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc has invested 2.27% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Susquehanna Gp Llp has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 326,973 shares.