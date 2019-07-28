EPS for Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Expected At $0.83; Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Has 1.16 Sentiment

Analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report $0.83 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 20.19% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. HSIC’s profit would be $123.73 million giving it 20.42 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, Henry Schein, Inc.’s analysts see 3.75% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 850,484 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Executive Vice President Karen Prange to Leave Company; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 111 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 96 decreased and sold their stock positions in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The funds in our database now own: 71.53 million shares, down from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Abercrombie & Fitch Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 67 Increased: 61 New Position: 50.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 1.37 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has risen 2.41% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ABERCROMBIE & FITCH OTLK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 23/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Ind: 22.00-24.00 Last 21.35; 22/04/2018 – DJ Abercrombie & Fitch Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANF); 25/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Implied Volatility Drops as Shares Fall; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-Abercrombie & Fitch Co: Rises on upbeat holiday quarter report; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie’s same-store sales top Street estimates; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Hollister Comps Up 11%, Abercrombie Up 5%; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH 4Q COMP SALES UP 9%, EST. UP 8.4%

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.52 EPS, down 966.67% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.31% negative EPS growth.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The Firm operates through two divisions, Abercrombie and Hollister. It has a 12.74 P/E ratio. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gilly Hicks by Hollister Opens Pop-Ups at BrandBox Tysons Corner Center and More – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Abercrombie & Fitch’s “Buy Now, Pay Later” Plan Lock in Gen Z Shoppers? – The Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Three retail brands pop up in Tysons, The Wharf this summer – Washington Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Abercrombie, H&M add buy now, pay later option – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 5.78% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for 2.76 million shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 2.84 million shares or 4.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Llc has 2.22% invested in the company for 343,515 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Group Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V., a Netherlands-based fund reported 365,719 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $74,966 activity.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity. On Monday, February 25 the insider Margulies Anne H. bought $121,190.

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care services and products to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.11 billion. It operates through two divisions, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. It has a 20.5 P/E ratio. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HSIC vs. WST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can IDEXX’s (IDXX) International Growth Drive Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 25. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Craig Hallum maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $57 target in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird.