EPS for Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Expected At $1.76; Greylin Investment Mangement Decreased By $677,300 Its General Mls (GIS) Holding

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report $1.76 EPS on October, 8.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.30% from last quarter’s $1.82 EPS. HELE’s profit would be $44.19 million giving it 21.31 P/E if the $1.76 EPS is correct. After having $1.78 EPS previously, Helen of Troy Limited’s analysts see -1.12% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $150.04. About 99,712 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 8.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 13,025 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Greylin Investment Mangement Inc holds 135,518 shares with $7.12 million value, down from 148,543 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $33.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 4.77M shares traded or 19.84% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s

Among 10 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.55’s average target is -4.51% below currents $55.03 stock price. General Mills had 19 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Thursday, March 21. Citigroup maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 22.

Among 2 analysts covering Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Helen of Troy has $17200 highest and $16000 lowest target. $168.50’s average target is 12.30% above currents $150.04 stock price. Helen of Troy had 5 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Monday, August 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, July 10. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, May 22 report.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.77 billion. It operates in four divisions: Housewares, Health & Home, Nutritional Supplements, and Beauty. It has a 22.72 P/E ratio. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

