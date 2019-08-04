EPS for Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) Expected At $-0.11; MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF)’s Sentiment Is 2

Analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 52.17% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Heat Biologics, Inc.’s analysts see -35.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.67. About 207,155 shares traded. Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) has declined 65.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBX News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.42, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 10 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 5 cut down and sold their stock positions in MFS Government Markets Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database now have: 14.99 million shares, up from 14.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding MFS Government Markets Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.82 million. The firm develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Among 2 analysts covering Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Heat Biologics had 3 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Brookline Capital Markets with “Buy”.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $149.97 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It has a 17.23 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in MFS Government Markets Income Trust for 3.63 million shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 2.75 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 16,000 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 13,353 shares.