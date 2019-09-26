EPS for HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Expected At $0.07; Profire Energy (PFIE)’s Sentiment Is 0.54

Analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report $0.07 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 36.36% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. HSTM’s profit would be $2.27M giving it 92.96 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, HealthStream, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 11,926 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.40, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 21 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 39 cut down and sold positions in Profire Energy Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 19.89 million shares, down from 20.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Profire Energy Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 26 Increased: 14 New Position: 7.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 2,997 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) has declined 57.06% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c

More notable recent Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Profire Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:PFIE) 14% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE), The Stock That Slid 68% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Profire Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PFIE) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Profire Energy Announces the Acquisition of Millstream Energy Products – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. for 1.03 million shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 543,050 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 0.41% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 613,837 shares.

Analysts await Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PFIE’s profit will be $1.45 million for 15.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Profire Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management services and products for the gas and oil industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. The company has market cap of $88.70 million. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. It has a 17.2 P/E ratio. The firm offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold HealthStream, Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.14 million shares or 0.85% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) or 16,749 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 91,840 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 75,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 13,229 shares. 10,090 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Delaware reported 118,305 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt stated it has 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 125,669 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated invested in 371 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 4,367 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 391,521 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prudential Inc holds 197,341 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.01% or 49,126 shares in its portfolio. Ajo L P has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

More notable recent HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Scott A. Roberts named CFO at HealthStream – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “How AI and Amazon will force Nashville’s health care scene to change – Nashville Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Publix announces opening date for downtown store – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did HealthStream’s (NASDAQ:HSTM) Share Price Deserve to Gain 11%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.