EPS for HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Expected At $0.26; Apergy (APY) Shorts Lowered By 6.19%

Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) had a decrease of 6.19% in short interest. APY’s SI was 2.16M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.19% from 2.31M shares previously. With 526,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY)’s short sellers to cover APY’s short positions. The SI to Apergy Corporation’s float is 2.81%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 404,767 shares traded. Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) has declined 19.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500.

Analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report $0.26 EPS on September, 3.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. HQY’s profit would be $16.31M giving it 65.87 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, HealthEquity, Inc.’s analysts see -27.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 1.18M shares traded or 4.92% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board

Among 3 analysts covering Apergy (NYSE:APY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Apergy had 4 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was upgraded by Johnson Rice on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce gas and oil worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies divisions. It has a 23.58 P/E ratio. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.30 billion. The Company’s services and products include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It has a 46.85 P/E ratio. The firm also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs.