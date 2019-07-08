EPS for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) Expected At $0.41; Natixis Has Trimmed Its Wex (WEX) Holding

Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.41 EPS. HTA’s profit would be $84.08 million giving it 17.04 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, Healthcare Trust of America, Inc.’s analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 519,580 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 02/04/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE LTD FOHE.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF RHT HEALTH TRUST; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings ("MOBs") in the United States based on gross leasable area ("GLA"). The company has market cap of $5.73 billion. We provide the real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly desirable locations. It has a 27.13 P/E ratio. Over the last decade, we have invested $7.0 billion primarily in MOBs and other healthcare assets comprising 24.2 million square feet of GLA.

Among 3 analysts covering Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthcare Trust had 7 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Capital One upgraded Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) rating on Thursday, February 14. Capital One has “Buy” rating and $32 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust. The stock of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 13 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. WEX had 16 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight”. Mizuho maintained the shares of WEX in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Wednesday, June 5 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Wolfe Research.

