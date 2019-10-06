EPS for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Expected At $0.27; Mestek (MCC) Has 0.89 Sentiment

Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report $0.27 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 22.86% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. HCSG’s profit would be $20.01 million giving it 22.21 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 933,944 shares traded or 3.45% up from the average. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG)

Mestek Inc (MCC) investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 17 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 19 sold and reduced stakes in Mestek Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 11.30 million shares, down from 11.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Mestek Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 7 New Position: 10.

Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC)

Loukas Stephen holds 100% of its portfolio in Medley Capital Corporation for 41,714 shares. Frontfour Capital Group Llc owns 1.63 million shares or 8.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Roumell Asset Management Llc has 5.83% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The New York-based Moab Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.19% in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 263,913 shares.

Analysts await Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Medley Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -500.00% negative EPS growth.

It closed at $2.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The company has market cap of $136.19 million. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; gas and oil; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products ; beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It operates through two divisions, Housekeeping and Dietary. It has a 21.04 P/E ratio. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of clientÂ’s facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility.