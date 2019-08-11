EPS for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) Expected At $1.09; Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Has 1.91 Sentiment

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 82 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 43 reduced and sold stock positions in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 95.15 million shares, up from 92.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 26 Increased: 66 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report $1.09 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 10.10% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. HDS’s profit would be $186.21 million giving it 8.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 29.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 1.09 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS)

Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 500,000 shares. Ra Capital Management Llc owns 2.56 million shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perceptive Advisors Llc has 1.18% invested in the company for 2.88 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Management Llc has invested 1.02% in the stock. Great Point Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 309,564 shares.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The companyÂ’s complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HD Supply Holdings, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited accumulated 7,000 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 3.25M shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Lc Ct owns 4.76 million shares or 2.63% of their US portfolio. Brinker Inc has 11,879 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% or 22,205 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Blackrock Incorporated holds 9.28M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 131,819 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 666,394 shares. 108 were reported by Earnest Prns Ltd. Hightower Ltd Liability accumulated 8,757 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 30,874 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 131,801 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $51 highest and $44 lowest target. $46.75’s average target is 22.16% above currents $38.27 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wolfe Research. Barclays Capital maintained HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $46 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, March 21.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.54 billion. The company's Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 16.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.

