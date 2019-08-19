EPS for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) Expected At $1.09; General Electric Company (GE) Shorts Down By 0.27%

Analysts expect HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report $1.09 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 10.10% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. HDS’s profit would be $186.22M giving it 8.72 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 29.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 1.19M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) had a decrease of 0.27% in short interest. GE’s SI was 102.91M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.27% from 103.19 million shares previously. With 56.69M avg volume, 2 days are for General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s short sellers to cover GE’s short positions. The SI to General Electric Company’s float is 1.19%. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 248.88M shares traded or 308.37% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE: 2016 EPS Reduced by 13c, In Line With Estimate in 10-K; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 23/05/2018 – GERMAN SOLAR BATTERY MAKER SONNEN SAYS SECURES 60 MLN EUROS IN FUNDING FROM SHELL VENTURES, OTHER INVESTORS; 21/05/2018 – GE TRANSPORTATION’S SANTANA: UNIT GROWING ACROSS BUSINESS LINES; 16/05/2018 – GE Unveils Cross-Fleet Gas Turbine Capabilities That Can Increase Performance and Reliability of Other OEM Fleets; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE; 23/05/2018 – GE Chief Gives Cautious Outlook for Power Business; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.49 billion. The company's Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 16.41 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HD Supply Holdings, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 512,736 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 6,103 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 6,564 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 0.06% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Chevy Chase has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 140,268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cadence Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Andra Ap reported 232,100 shares. 3 are owned by Carroll Financial Associates. Boston Prtn reported 0.23% stake. Intll invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HNI Corporation (HNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Delcath Systems Announces $9.5 Million Private Placement – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Delcath Enhances Board of Directors With Appointment of Commercial Leader, John R. Sylvester – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $51 highest and $44 lowest target. $46.75’s average target is 23.03% above currents $38 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Wolfe Research.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GE Analyst: Short Report Would Have Some Merit 2 Years Ago – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GE Stock Plunges 11% on Fraud Allegations – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE: Game Over – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $76.71 billion. The Company’s Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.87 million activity. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock or 55,248 shares. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.