EPS for HCP, Inc. (HCP) Expected At $0.43; Douglas Emmett (DEI) SI Increased By 9.2%

Analysts expect HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report $0.43 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.27% from last quarter's $0.44 EPS. HCP's profit would be $211.17 million giving it 20.65 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, HCP, Inc.'s analysts see -2.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.52. About 2.70 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500.

Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) had an increase of 9.2% in short interest. DEI's SI was 1.59M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.2% from 1.45 million shares previously. With 802,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI)'s short sellers to cover DEI's short positions. The SI to Douglas Emmett Inc's float is 0.99%. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 673,484 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1.

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.44 billion. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio diversified across multiple sectors, led by senior housing, life science and medical office. It has a 17.38 P/E ratio. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded firm since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Among 4 analysts covering HCP (NYSE:HCP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HCP has $3700 highest and $3200 lowest target. $35.20’s average target is -0.90% below currents $35.52 stock price. HCP had 10 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, September 3. Morgan Stanley maintained HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) rating on Tuesday, September 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3500 target. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 10.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $7.45 billion. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. It has a 61.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii.