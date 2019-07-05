EPS for HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Expected At $1.07; Invitation Homes (INVH) Shorts Increased By 0.26%

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) had an increase of 0.26% in short interest. INVH’s SI was 18.70M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.26% from 18.65M shares previously. With 3.03M avg volume, 6 days are for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)’s short sellers to cover INVH’s short positions. The SI to Invitation Homes Inc’s float is 6.3%. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. About 1.56M shares traded. Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has risen 7.31% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.88% the S&P500. Some Historical INVH News: 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES – MERGER INTEGRATION REMAINS ON TRACK; CONTINUES TO EXPECT $45 – $50 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES BY MID-2019; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED VERSUS INITIAL GUIDANCE SET IN FEBRUARY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Invitation Homes 1Q FFO 23c/Shr; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES 1Q REV. $423.7M, EST. $416.4M; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES 1Q REV. $424M; 08/03/2018 Moody’s: No Negative Ratings Impact On Invitation Homes 2015-SFR1 From Revised Interest Rate Cap; 14/05/2018 – Invitation Homes 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Invitation Homes 2018-SFR2; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 29C, EST. 26C

Analysts expect HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to report $1.07 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 5.94% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. HCI’s profit would be $9.05 million giving it 9.63 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, HCI Group, Inc.’s analysts see 205.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 51,418 shares traded. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has risen 0.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HCI News: 03/04/2018 – Tonix Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50 Percent Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of FDA-Designated Breakthrough Therapy Tonmya® (Cyclobenzaprine HCI Sublingual Tablets) for the Treatment of PTSD; 01/05/2018 – HCI Group 1Q EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED TOTALED $87.9 MLN COMPARED WITH $92.4 MLN IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 22/03/2018 – Value Colleges Releases Top 50 Best Value Interaction Design/UX/HCI Graduate Degrees for 2018; 02/05/2018 – HCI Group Sent Letter on April 18 Expressing Continued Interest in Exploring Merger With Federated National Holding Co; 17/04/2018 – HCI Group Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 7.1% to 37.5 Cents; 17/04/2018 – HCI GROUP BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV 7.1% TO 37.5C; 06/03/2018 – HCI Group 4Q EPS $1.14; 02/05/2018 – HCI IMPLIED OFFER PRICE TO MERGE WITH FEDERATED $20.52/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Sangfor HCI’s Latest Release Introduces Integrated Data Protection

More notable recent Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Invitation Homes’s (NYSE:INVH) 22% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tiffany & Co. (TIF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About UDR, Inc. (UDR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:INVH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $2800 target in Monday, June 10 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, May 15.

Invitation Homes Inc. engages on owning, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family residential properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.23 billion. It has approximately 50,000 homes for lease in 13 markets. It has a 455.58 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering HCI Group (NYSE:HCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HCI Group had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by JMP Securities. The rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, March 10 to “Hold”.