EPS for HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Expected At $0.78; W&T Offshore (WTI) Sellers Decreased By 5.67% Their Shorts

Analysts expect HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to report $0.78 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 22.77% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. HCI’s profit would be $6.63M giving it 12.68 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, HCI Group, Inc.’s analysts see 122.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 48,457 shares traded. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HCI News: 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $55.8 MLN COMPARED WITH $63.4 MLN IN SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 01/05/2018 – HCI Group 1Q Rev $57.7M; 20/04/2018 – Sunovion Announces Health Canada Approval of Latuda® (lurasidone HCI) to Treat Adolescents (13 to 17 years of age) with Bipolar Depression; 06/03/2018 – HCI Group 4Q Rev $61.6M; 06/03/2018 – HCI Group 4Q EPS $1.14; 17/04/2018 – HCI Group Increases Qtrly Cash Div 7.1% to 37.5 Cents; 23/05/2018 – HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS – RESOLVED TO DECLARE A FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 190 CENTS (GROSS) PER HCI SHARE; 19/03/2018 – ADAPT Pharma® Expands Program Offering Free NARCAN® (naloxone HCI) Nasal Spray to Eligible Schools and Universities; 02/05/2018 – HCI Prepared to Increase Floor Price From $16.50 to $18/Share; 17/04/2018 – HCI GROUP BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV TO 37.5C/SHR FROM 35C, EST. 38C

W&T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) had a decrease of 5.67% in short interest. WTI’s SI was 13.67 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.67% from 14.49 million shares previously. With 1.95M avg volume, 7 days are for W&T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI)’s short sellers to cover WTI’s short positions. The SI to W&T Offshore Inc’s float is 16.26%. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 2.04 million shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 38.34% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 26/03/2018 – WT Microelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1.50 TO $6.00; 02/05/2018 – Old Debt Ties Up W&T Offshore as It Tries to Ride Oil’s New Wave; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur; 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 183.2 MLN RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Announces Gulf of Mexico Joint Exploration and Development Program with Investor Group; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Heidelberg Field Acquisition Closing to Occur in April; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q EPS 19c; 22/03/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD – FEB PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 290.37 MT

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. The company has market cap of $336.37 million. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. It has a 26.55 P/E ratio. The firm also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas.

Among 2 analysts covering HCI Group (NYSE:HCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HCI Group had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Hold” on Sunday, March 10.

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company has market cap of $592.11 million. It sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It has a 3.56 P/E ratio. The firm holds working interests in approximately 54 offshore fields in federal and state waters.