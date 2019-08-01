EPS for HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) Expected At $0.78; Anixter International (AXE)’s Sentiment Is 2.06

Anixter International Inc (AXE) investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 107 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 52 trimmed and sold equity positions in Anixter International Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 26.82 million shares, down from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Anixter International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 38 Increased: 75 New Position: 32.

Analysts expect HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) to report $0.78 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 22.77% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. HCI’s profit would be $6.63 million giving it 12.85 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, HCI Group, Inc.’s analysts see 122.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.09. About 65,147 shares traded or 24.99% up from the average. HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) has declined 6.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HCI News: 01/05/2018 – HCI Group 1Q Rev $57.7M; 06/03/2018 – HCI GROUP INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $22.14 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED WITH $25.23 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 05/04/2018 – EVZIO® (naloxone HCI injection, USP) Auto-lnjector Now Available to Patients in Select States Without a Prescription Through Kaléo’s New Virtual Standing Order Pilot Program and to Government Agencies at a Direct Purchase Price; 06/03/2018 – HCI Group 4Q Net Premiums Earned $55.8 Million; 11/04/2018 – HCI Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Sunovion Receives FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Use of Latuda® (lurasidone HCI) in the Treatment of Bipolar Depression in Pediatric Patients (10 to 17 Years of Age); 21/04/2018 – DJ HCI Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCI); 20/04/2018 – Sunovion Announces Health Canada Approval of Latuda® (lurasidone HCI) to Treat Adolescents (13 to 17 years of age) with Bipolar Depression; 17/04/2018 – HCI Group Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 7.1% to 37.5 Cents; 02/05/2018 – FEDERATED NATIONAL DECLINES HCI GROUP’S OFFER

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. The company has market cap of $340.87 million. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. It has a 26.91 P/E ratio. The firm also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas.

Among 2 analysts covering HCI Group (NYSE:HCI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. HCI Group had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) rating on Sunday, March 10. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $42 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by JMP Securities.

Analysts await Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.59 EPS, down 1.24% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.61 per share. AXE’s profit will be $53.61 million for 10.12 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Anixter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.44% negative EPS growth.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The Company’s Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. It has a 11.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment maker markets.

The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 270,499 shares traded or 90.61% up from the average. Anixter International Inc. (AXE) has declined 9.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16