EPS for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) Expected At $2.47; Isoray Has 1.4 Sentiment

Analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report $2.47 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 7.86% from last quarter's $2.29 EPS. HCA's profit would be $845.50M giving it 14.32 P/E if the $2.47 EPS is correct. After having $2.97 EPS previously, HCA Healthcare, Inc.'s analysts see -16.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 1.20 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Isoray Inc (ISR) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 7 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 5 trimmed and sold stakes in Isoray Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 4.60 million shares, down from 5.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Isoray Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Analysts await IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by IsoRay, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.0105 during the last trading session, reaching $0.408. About 77,019 shares traded. IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) has declined 14.56% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.99% the S&P500.

Sabby Management Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in IsoRay, Inc. for 1.28 million shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 14,218 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in the company for 65,370 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 168,700 shares.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.47 million. The firm produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed.

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $48.44 billion. The firm operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It has a 13.56 P/E ratio. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. $72,639 worth of stock was sold by Reiner Deborah M on Tuesday, January 29. Foster Jon M sold $4.63M worth of stock or 32,944 shares. On Thursday, February 7 CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 28,084 shares. Shares for $5.24 million were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. $1.17 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Torres Kathryn A.. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896. $4.72 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA Healthcare, Inc. shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 175 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 10,906 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Company reported 0.34% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Loomis Sayles And Com Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 124 shares in its portfolio. Comm Bancorp holds 0.01% or 6,852 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 16,465 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,482 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com stated it has 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 9.59 million shares. Of Vermont invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 35,549 are owned by Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kepos Ltd Partnership owns 18,786 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. First Republic holds 0.13% or 184,970 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited invested in 1.54M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.13% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Among 2 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

