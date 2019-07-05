EPS for Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Expected At $0.40; Identiv (INVE) Sellers Decreased By 10.27% Their Shorts

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) had a decrease of 10.27% in short interest. INVE’s SI was 78,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.27% from 87,600 shares previously. With 17,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE)’s short sellers to cover INVE’s short positions. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.166 during the last trading session, reaching $4.886. About 13,872 shares traded. Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has risen 31.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical INVE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Identiv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INVE); 07/03/2018 – Corvus Integration Selects ldentiv Smart Card Reader Board for Multi-Biometric Solution Used for Border Patrol; 09/04/2018 – Identiv to Present Intelligent Transponder Solutions for the Internet of Things at RFID Journal LIVE! 2018; 09/04/2018 – ldentiv to Present Intelligent Transponder Solutions for the Internet of Things at RFID Journal LIVE! 2018; 10/05/2018 – IDENTIV INC INVE.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $74 MLN AND $78 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Identiv to Showcase Hirsch and 3vr Product Lineup at ISC West 2018; 20/04/2018 – IDENTIV: SELLING STOCKHOLDERS IN PROSPECTUS MAY SELL 7.5M SHRS; 10/04/2018 – ldentiv to Showcase Hirsch and 3vr Product Lineup at ISC West 2018; 08/03/2018 – Identiv Sees 2018 Rev $74M-$78M; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad

Analysts expect Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 700.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. HAYN’s profit would be $5.01 million giving it 19.62 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Haynes International, Inc.’s analysts see 233.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 7,584 shares traded. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 18.23% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 18/03/2018 – Haynes is named as a defendant in a lawsuit alleging gender bias and a hostile work environment; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES 2Q LOSS/SHR 17C, EST. EPS 4.0C; 01/05/2018 – Haynes International, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Conference Call; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intl, Inc. Announces Leadership Change; 03/05/2018 – Haynes International Sees 3Q Profit, Revenue Better Sequentially; 19/04/2018 – DJ Haynes International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAYN); 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC – MICHAEL SHOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL ACT AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC HAYN.O – BACKLOG OF $212.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 3.2% FROM $205.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Haynes International 2Q Rev $110.2M; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold Identiv, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 5.25 million shares or 2.94% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Mngmt Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 545,279 shares. 501,700 are held by Vanguard Gp Inc Inc. Dimensional Fund L P owns 39,071 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn invested in 791 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). The Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). Fmr Lc has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Com holds 146,975 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0% in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). Susquehanna Gp Llp holds 11,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 3,913 shares. Hollencrest Management invested in 42,105 shares. 2,105 are held by Morgan Stanley. Blackrock accumulated 283,224 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Identiv had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Tuesday, February 26. Maxim Group maintained the shares of INVE in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained the shares of INVE in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology firm that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information worldwide. The company has market cap of $80.69 million. It operates through four divisions: Premises , Identity, Credentials, and All Other. It currently has negative earnings. The PACS segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow clients to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security activities across an organization; Federal Identity, Credential and Access Management architecture, an access control system; and TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $169,549 activity. KREMEN GARY also bought $99,800 worth of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) on Wednesday, June 12. On Friday, June 14 HUMPHREYS STEVEN bought $49,660 worth of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) or 10,000 shares.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, makes, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $392.86 million. The firm offers high-temperature resistant alloys and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). It has a 146 P/E ratio. The Company’s HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

