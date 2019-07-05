EPS for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Expected At $1.02; Lincoln National Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

Lincoln National Corp increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 15.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincoln National Corp acquired 12,284 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Lincoln National Corp holds 89,462 shares with $2.47 million value, up from 77,178 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $276.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY HIRES SEMICONDUCTOR HEAD FROM BANK OF AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.21%

Analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report $1.02 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 29.17% from last quarter's $1.44 EPS. HA's profit would be $49.01M giving it 6.72 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc.'s analysts see 52.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 407,992 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 27.53% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance" on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha" published on June 30, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: "Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research" on June 18, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, April 17. UBS upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, January 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $32 target.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hawaiian Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 25 to “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, January 28 report.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The firm offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It has a 5.67 P/E ratio. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.