EPS for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Expected At $0.43; Glovista Investments Upped By $340,000 Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake

Glovista Investments Llc increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 99.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glovista Investments Llc acquired 5,000 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 8.19%. The Glovista Investments Llc holds 10,050 shares with $689,000 value, up from 5,050 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $63.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 633,649 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c

Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report $0.43 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.38% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. HE’s profit would be $46.84 million giving it 25.91 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.42 EPS previously, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 2.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 77,370 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 23.74% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Breaks Down Colgate’s Largest Acquisition Since 1995 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: Buying Some Skin Care Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Bond market on verge of tripping a signal that could lead to sharp sell-off – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 29. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Monday, April 29 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “This chart pattern is popping up all over the market and could signal a breakout for stocks – CNBC” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Wall Street Analysts Think About Slack’s Stock – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “(BDRY), Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) – How To Go “Straight To The Freight” When Betting On Dry Bulk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “World’s Largest Gold Coin Lands in New York – TheStreet.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company has market cap of $4.86 billion. The company??s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. It has a 23.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Electric Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. UBS maintained Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Sell” rating.