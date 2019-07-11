EPS for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Expected At $0.02; JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. See JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) latest ratings:

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $124 New Target: $130 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $128 New Target: $132 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $116 New Target: $118 Maintain

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $123 New Target: $116 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $124 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report $0.02 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. HBIO’s profit would be $753,747 giving it 23.19 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.855. About 136,247 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 52.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold Harvard Bioscience, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 0.44% more from 26.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Engineers Gate Manager L P invested in 15,896 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated holds 75,167 shares. Greenwood Llc invested in 0.09% or 78,207 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Co reported 14,990 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 7,567 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 80,455 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners invested 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). First Light Asset Ltd Company invested 3.96% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). 115,243 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mgmt. Tiaa Cref Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 63,869 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Heartland Advsrs invested in 1.00M shares. Bard Assocs has 0.69% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 318,672 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 54,077 shares in its portfolio.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company has market cap of $69.91 million. The firm offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands.

More notable recent Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “James Green Named President and CEO of Harvard Bioscience – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Harvard Bioscience, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shift From Loss To Profit – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Presents Positive Hemlibra Data, Amgen’s Tender Offer For Nuevolution Complete, Genmab Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. BACON ASHLEY also sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Sunday, January 13. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $113.46. About 1.18 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 25/05/2018 – SLT: EXCLUSIVE: John Shellard and Matthew Sarson to leave J.P. Morgan; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Europe Technology Adds Dassault Systemes; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan chief Jamie Dimon says Gary Cohn’s resignation “is terrible.”; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $368.21 billion. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management divisions. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment services and products to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan (JPM) says customers can get invested with help of digital advisor – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.