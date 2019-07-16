EPS for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP) Expected At $-0.65; Immersion (IMMR) Shorts Increased By 6.81%

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) had an increase of 6.81% in short interest. IMMR’s SI was 1.04M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.81% from 970,600 shares previously. With 165,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s short sellers to cover IMMR’s short positions. The SI to Immersion Corporation’s float is 4.04%. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 172,998 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 34.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: NATO Litter: Fluid Immersion System (FIS) Versus Traditional Mattress for Pressure Dispersion; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for lmmersion Corporation; 10/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Sees 2018 Rev $108M-$118M; 16/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX CAPITAL REDUCED STAKE TO 1.4%; 10/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP IMMR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $108 MLN TO $118 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 07/03/2018 – Immersion Enters Into Multi-Yr License Agreement With Bosch; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – BOSCH TO INCORPORATE IMMERSION’S HAPTICS TECHNOLOGY IN AUTOMOTIVE APPLICATIONS

Analysts expect Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) to report $-0.65 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.92 EPS previously, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -29.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 13,472 shares traded. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harpoon Therapeutics had 3 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $365.51 million. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC.

More notable recent Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Selecta Biosciences Announces Appointment of Scott D. Myers to Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Harpoon Therapeutics to Present at SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marijuana’s “Big Four” Stocks Will Likely Lose Money in 2020 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. 2,500 Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) shares with value of $25,000 were sold by Erba Nancy. Holt Sharon E had sold 3,874 shares worth $38,740. Peters Anne Marie sold $100,000 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Singer Eric bought 94,292 shares worth $717,015.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Immersion Corporation shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated owns 453,687 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 51,640 shares. Intll Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Legal General Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Private Advisor Gp owns 0.02% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 136,641 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership reported 1,611 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Geode Capital Llc accumulated 396,389 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 40,589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 17,772 shares. 820 are held by Fmr Ltd Liability. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 91,310 shares in its portfolio. 10,500 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Sei Investments holds 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 7,814 shares.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $235.39 million. The Company’s technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.