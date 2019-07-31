EPS for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI) Expected At $0.42; GOPHER PROTOCOL (GOPH) Shorts Down By 12.16%

Analysts expect Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) to report $0.42 EPS on August, 12 after the close.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. T_HDI’s profit would be $9.01M giving it 7.64 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 4,700 shares traded. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

GOPHER PROTOCOL INC (OTCMKTS:GOPH) had a decrease of 12.16% in short interest. GOPH’s SI was 54,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.16% from 62,500 shares previously. The stock decreased 5.47% or $0.0029 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0501. About 165,709 shares traded. Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOPH) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Gopher Protocol Inc. engages in the process of developing a real-time, heuristic based, mobile technology. The company has market cap of $10.51 million. The Company’s technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015.

